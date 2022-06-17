IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock Price Up 7.4%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.71 and last traded at $14.57. Approximately 3,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 270,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

IGMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

The firm has a market cap of $647.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average is $21.31.

IGM Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IGMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Loberg acquired 21,739 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $499,997.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 11,888 shares of company stock valued at $308,535 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 33.3% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,460,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after purchasing an additional 350,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 100.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 415,028 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 75,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 694,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,573,000 after purchasing an additional 17,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

