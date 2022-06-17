Ignition One Day Volume Tops $7.00 (IC)

Ignition (IC) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. Ignition has a total market cap of $22,219.40 and $7.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ignition

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,563,833 coins and its circulating supply is 1,550,660 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

