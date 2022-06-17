Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,499 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Illumina by 510.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Illumina by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ ILMN traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.26. 34,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,500. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.19 and its 200-day moving average is $324.77. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.46 and a 12-month high of $526.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85.
In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,448 shares of company stock worth $1,873,183. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.92.
Illumina Company Profile (Get Rating)
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
