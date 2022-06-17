Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,499 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Illumina by 510.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Illumina by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.26. 34,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,500. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.19 and its 200-day moving average is $324.77. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.46 and a 12-month high of $526.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,448 shares of company stock worth $1,873,183. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.92.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

