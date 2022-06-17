Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Sells $15,484.62 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CFO Cary Baker sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $15,484.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Cary Baker sold 1,458 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $63,043.92.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Cary Baker sold 1,448 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $75,846.24.

Shares of PI stock traded up $1.97 on Friday, hitting $49.39. 305,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 2.40. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $39.69 and a one year high of $94.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.52.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.58. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 89.38% and a negative net margin of 26.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Impinj by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Impinj by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Impinj by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Impinj in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

Impinj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

