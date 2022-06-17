Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Short Interest Down 15.9% in May

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,490,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the May 15th total of 11,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.74. 124,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137,045. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average of $24.56.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 34.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.61%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

