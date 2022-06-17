INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) EVP Acquires $56,480.00 in Stock

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDTGet Rating) EVP Jon W. Clark acquired 1,000 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.48 per share, for a total transaction of $56,480.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

INDT stock opened at $59.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.31 million, a P/E ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.05 and a 200-day moving average of $73.18. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.92 and a fifty-two week high of $82.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 533.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on INDUS Realty Trust from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

About INDUS Realty Trust (Get Rating)

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

