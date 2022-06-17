InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,900 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the May 15th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ IFRX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.21. 3,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,481. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. InflaRx has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $5.69.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that InflaRx will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IFRX. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of InflaRx from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim lowered shares of InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of InflaRx from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of InflaRx from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx during the fourth quarter worth $5,530,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx during the fourth quarter worth $2,525,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx during the first quarter worth $9,609,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx during the first quarter worth $603,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx during the fourth quarter worth $759,000. 20.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.

