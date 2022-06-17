Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $41.18

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.18 and last traded at $41.30, with a volume of 25910 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.08.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.25.

The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.74.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

