Ink (INK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $38.00

Ink (INK) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Ink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Ink has a market cap of $194,234.07 and approximately $38.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.4% against the dollar and now trades at $944.33 or 0.04619505 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00222346 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00092534 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00013018 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

