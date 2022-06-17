Insider Buying: Almonty Industries Inc. (ASX:AII) Insider Purchases A$2,120,000.30 in Stock

Almonty Industries Inc. (ASX:AII – Get Rating) insider Thomas Gutschlag acquired 2,494,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.85 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of A$2,120,000.30 ($1,472,222.43).

Thomas Gutschlag also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Almonty Industries alerts:

On Thursday, May 12th, Thomas Gutschlag acquired 2,852,251 shares of Almonty Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.94 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$2,681,115.94 ($1,861,886.07).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.06.

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.