Insider Buying: Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Insider Purchases 228 Shares of Stock

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) insider Mike Scott purchased 228 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 476 ($5.78) per share, with a total value of £1,085.28 ($1,317.25).

Shares of BDEV stock opened at GBX 485.11 ($5.89) on Friday. Barratt Developments plc has a 12-month low of GBX 457.60 ($5.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 765.14 ($9.29). The company has a market capitalization of £4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 497.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 587.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on BDEV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 862 ($10.46) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 810 ($9.83) to GBX 790 ($9.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 710 ($8.62) to GBX 650 ($7.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.37) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barratt Developments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 755.33 ($9.17).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.