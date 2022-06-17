Insider Buying: Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Buys 18,700 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 18,700 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $304,249.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,864,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,759,834.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 25,317 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $405,831.51.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,075 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $163,718.75.

On Monday, June 6th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 20,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $325,800.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 18,275 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $293,313.75.

On Thursday, May 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 3,637 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $57,610.08.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 11,413 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $180,667.79.

On Sunday, May 22nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 13,281 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $206,652.36.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,344 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $98,395.44.

On Monday, May 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,480 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $99,273.60.

On Friday, May 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,895 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $163,642.90.

Donegal Group stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. Donegal Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $499.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.53%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Donegal Group in the fourth quarter worth about $686,000. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,707,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

