Insider Buying: Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) insider Global Gp Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $240,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 107,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,797.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Global Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Global Gp Llc acquired 6,545 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $133,910.70.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Global Gp Llc acquired 6,940 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $194,875.20.

NYSE GLP traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $20.77. The company had a trading volume of 633,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.18. Global Partners LP has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $30.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 398.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 198,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,573 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

