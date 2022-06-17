Insider Buying: Mad Paws Holdings Limited (ASX:MPA) Insider Acquires A$42,000.00 in Stock

Mad Paws Holdings Limited (ASX:MPA – Get Rating) insider Justus Hammer purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,000.00 ($29,166.67).

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53.

Mad Paws Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mad Paws Holdings Limited operates a pet care services online marketplace in Australia. Its marketplace matches and connects pet owners seeking pet care services, such as pet sitting, walking, day care, and grooming with pet sitters and walkers, and other pet service providers. The company also offers pet food subscription products; and pet insurance services.

