Insider Buying: Mad Paws Holdings Limited (ASX:MPA) Insider Acquires A$42,000.00 in Stock

Mad Paws Holdings Limited (ASX:MPA – Get Rating) insider Justus Hammer purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,000.00 ($29,166.67).
The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53.
Mad Paws Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
Receive News & Ratings for Mad Paws Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mad Paws and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.