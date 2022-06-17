Insider Selling: NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,183,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,490,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NVEE stock traded down $7.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.51. The stock had a trading volume of 78,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,705. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.14. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.44 and a 52-week high of $141.48.
NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $190.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 6.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NV5 Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.
