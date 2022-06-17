Insider Selling: Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) Insider Sells C$1,228,624.12 in Stock

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TCGet Rating) (NYSE:TCX) insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.93, for a total value of C$1,228,624.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,627,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$97,567,079.25.

Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 6th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV bought 5,000 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$65.21 per share, with a total value of C$326,029.44.
  • On Wednesday, April 27th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV bought 4,300 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$76.12 per share, with a total value of C$327,309.40.
  • On Friday, April 1st, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sold 1,217 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.01, for a total value of C$105,890.71.

Tucows stock opened at C$56.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$604.56 million and a PE ratio of -263.66. Tucows Inc. has a one year low of C$54.70 and a one year high of C$116.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$68.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$86.70.

About Tucows (Get Rating)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

