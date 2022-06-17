Insider Selling: Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) Insider Sells C$1,228,624.12 in Stock

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.93, for a total value of C$1,228,624.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,627,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$97,567,079.25.

On Friday, May 6th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV bought 5,000 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$65.21 per share, with a total value of C$326,029.44.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV bought 4,300 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$76.12 per share, with a total value of C$327,309.40.

On Friday, April 1st, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV sold 1,217 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.01, for a total value of C$105,890.71.

Tucows stock opened at C$56.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$604.56 million and a PE ratio of -263.66. Tucows Inc. has a one year low of C$54.70 and a one year high of C$116.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$68.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$86.70.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

