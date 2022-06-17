InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:NSPR opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.37. InspireMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.39.
About InspireMD (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InspireMD (NSPR)
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.