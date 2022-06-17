INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) Shares Purchased by Exos Asset Management LLC

Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at $500,000. 61.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get INSU Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

IIII remained flat at $$9.83 during trading hours on Friday. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,404. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $9.98.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.