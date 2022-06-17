InsurAce Price Down 51.4% Over Last 7 Days (INSUR)

InsurAce (INSUR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 17th. In the last seven days, InsurAce has traded down 51.4% against the US dollar. One InsurAce coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0978 or 0.00000479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. InsurAce has a total market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $292,775.00 worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.6% against the dollar and now trades at $904.14 or 0.04429784 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.68 or 0.00302221 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00092001 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00013021 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,891,926 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

