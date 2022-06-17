Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the May 15th total of 113,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Integrated Media Technology stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.41% of Integrated Media Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMTE stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 20,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,791. Integrated Media Technology has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $38.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46.

Integrated Media Technology Limited offers laminated switchable glass, nano-coated plate filter, air filter, and Internet of Things (IoT) products. It also engages in the provision of financial research services; development of Ouction platform, a non-fungible token trading marketplace; and distribution of halal food products.

