Integrity Financial Corp WA Acquires New Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 105,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 27,027 shares during the last quarter. Wealth CMT grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 212,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,174,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,766,880 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.52. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

