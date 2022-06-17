Integrity Financial Corp WA Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 495,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,431,000 after purchasing an additional 63,388 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.58. 249,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,333,989. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.42 and a 200 day moving average of $105.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

