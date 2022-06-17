Integrity Financial Corp WA Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34,947.1% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,419,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,709 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 556.9% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 18,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 15,826 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,791,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.43. 142,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,656,363. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.58 and its 200 day moving average is $153.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $129.92 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.