Integrity Financial Corp WA Takes Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,480,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,144,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,036,000 after acquiring an additional 42,320 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,897,000 after acquiring an additional 100,814 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,813,000 after acquiring an additional 33,884 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 587,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,394,000 after acquiring an additional 26,653 shares during the period.

VHT stock traded up $2.20 on Friday, reaching $221.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,445. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.32. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

