Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Acquired by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,999 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $744,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 392,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after buying an additional 171,150 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 112,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,755. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $22.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.17.

