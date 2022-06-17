Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26,586.00

Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26,586.00 and traded as low as $23,018.00. Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF shares last traded at $23,319.00, with a volume of 47,483 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24,849.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26,531.44.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.