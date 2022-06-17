Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 3.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,878 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after purchasing an additional 712,630 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,288,000 after purchasing an additional 669,791 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $262,979,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $175,226,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $4.73 on Friday, reaching $276.12. 3,708,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,550,760. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $310.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.28. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

