Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NYSEARCA:IUS) Trading Down 3.3%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NYSEARCA:IUS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.52 and last traded at $34.74. Approximately 31,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 67,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.91.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.28.

