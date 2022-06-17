Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Short Interest Update

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the May 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Investar during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investar in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investar in the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Investar in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ISTR stock remained flat at $$21.60 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 33,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,531. Investar has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $222.42 million, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.47.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. Investar had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $27.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Investar will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.87%.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

