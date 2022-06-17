Invst LLC Has $719,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Invst LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its stake in Chevron by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 85,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 63,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Chevron by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,479,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,576,000 after purchasing an additional 102,112 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 21,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $155.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.48.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

