Invst LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Invst LLC trimmed its position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,040 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NMR. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Nomura by 8,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Nomura by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NMR opened at $3.65 on Friday. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nomura in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

