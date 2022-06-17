iomart Group’s (IOM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of iomart Group (LON:IOM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

IOM opened at GBX 169 ($2.05) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 181.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 169.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. iomart Group has a 1 year low of GBX 136 ($1.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 284.50 ($3.45). The firm has a market cap of £185.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from iomart Group’s previous dividend of $2.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. iomart Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.78%.

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

