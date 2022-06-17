iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.00

iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.00 and traded as high as $38.29. iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN shares last traded at $37.35, with a volume of 99,857 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OIL. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 10,597 shares during the last quarter.

iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN is a sub-index of the S&P GSCI Commodity Index. The S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures contract plus the Treasury Bill rate of interest that could be earned on funds committed to the trading of the underlying contracts.

