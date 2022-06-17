IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.87 and last traded at $24.87. 229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.10% of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

