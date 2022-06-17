iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Holdings Raised by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $695,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,261,000 after buying an additional 392,851 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,408,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,035,000 after purchasing an additional 176,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 563,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,414,000 after acquiring an additional 34,328 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $47.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,554. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.97. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.76 and a 1-year high of $51.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.