iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.77 and last traded at $23.76. Approximately 95,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 67,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.61.
