iShares India 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:INDY) Stock Price Down 3%

iShares India 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:INDY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.19 and last traded at $40.29. 43,722 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 59,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.55.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.79.
