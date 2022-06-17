iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,851 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $20,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 59,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 22,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 16,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 510,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,368,000 after purchasing an additional 37,788 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC opened at $103.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.71. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $102.61 and a 52-week high of $158.05.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

