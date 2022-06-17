iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUS) Stock Price Down 3.5%

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.61 and last traded at $48.69. 11,806 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 40,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.44.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.35.
