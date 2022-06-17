iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,014 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.24% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $12,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWY. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,903,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,485,000 after buying an additional 632,996 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,841,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 806,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,787,000 after buying an additional 274,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,453,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 597,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,173,000 after purchasing an additional 71,739 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWY opened at $59.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.34. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $94.07.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

