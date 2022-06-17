iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Holdings Boosted by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,990 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 134,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 140,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $75.97. 24,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,895. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.28 and its 200-day moving average is $97.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.