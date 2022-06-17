iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Decreased by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $366.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $413.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.17. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.36 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

