iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,195 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 2.7% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.
Shares of IJR traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.92. The company had a trading volume of 457,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,524. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.95. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
