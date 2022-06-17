iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,195 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 2.7% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.92. The company had a trading volume of 457,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,524. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.95. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.