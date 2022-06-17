iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Boosted by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,524. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.18 and a 200 day moving average of $105.95. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

