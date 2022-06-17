Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the May 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Izotropic stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,804. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57. Izotropic has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.07.
About Izotropic (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Izotropic (IZOZF)
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Izotropic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Izotropic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.