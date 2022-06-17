Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.94-$2.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 billion-$8.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.27 billion. Jabil also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.45-$7.45 EPS.

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.67.

Jabil stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.15.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jabil will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $23,055,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 5.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Jabil by 223.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

