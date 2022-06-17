Jadestone Energy (OTCMKTS:JADSF) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Jadestone Energy (OTCMKTS:JADSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

JADSF stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. Jadestone Energy has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89.

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, exploration, and appraisal of oil and gas assets in Australia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. The company holds 100% interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia, as well as two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

