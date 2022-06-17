Jarvis Network Price Down 42.3% Over Last Week (JRT)

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 17th. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $397,099.58 and $11,376.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 42.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004857 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,622.64 or 1.00012584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00118115 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network (CRYPTO:JRT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.