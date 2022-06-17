Jeanna Steele Sells 750 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Jeanna Steele sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $16,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,345 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,012.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96.

On Monday, June 6th, Jeanna Steele sold 304 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $8,943.68.

NASDAQ:RUN traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,884,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,426,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.60. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 2.22.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.38). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

RUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 512.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 743.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

