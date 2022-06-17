John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the May 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.79. The stock had a trading volume of 43,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,545. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.59. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $52.88.

Get John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 93.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.